Saints Re-Signing Cameron Jordan To Two-Year, $27.5 Million Guaranteed Extension

The New Orleans Saints are re-signing DE Cameron Jordan to a two-year, $27.5 million guaranteed extension, according to Adam Schefter.

Jordan, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2011 out of Cal. He was entering the fifth year of a six-year, $61.969 million contract that includes $33.469 million guaranteed that he signed back in 2015 when he agreed to a three-year extension with the Saints worth $52.5 million in 2019.

In 2022, Jordan appeared in 16 games for the Saints and recorded 66 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections.