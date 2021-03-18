Saints Re-Signing DB P.J. Williams To One-Year Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints are re-signing CB P.J. Williams to a one-year, $2.3 million that is fully guaranteed.

Williams, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,061,619 contract before returning to the Saints on a one-year contract worth $5 million in 2019.

He re-signed to one-year, $2 million contract last offseason and was set to be an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Williams appeared in 15 games and recorded 39 tackles, one interception, two fumble recoveries, and two pass defenses.