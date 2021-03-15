Saints Re-Signing OL James Hurst

The New Orleans Saints are re-signing OL James Hurst to a contract on Monday, according to Adam Caplan.

Jeremy Fowler reports that Hurst is signing a three-year, $9 million contract that can be worth up to $13.5 million.

Hurst, 29, originally signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina back in 2014. He agreed to a one-year deal through 2016 before later signing a four-year, $17.5 million extension with the Ravens that included $8 million guaranteed back in 2017.

Hurst was entering the third year of his contract and set to earn a base salary of $4 million in 2020 when Baltimore released him. He later signed on with the Saints in May.

In 2020, Hurst appeared in 12 games for the Saints, making five starts for them.