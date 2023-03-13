Saints Re-Signing QB Jameis Winston To One-Year, $8M Deal

Josina Anderson receives a text from veteran QB Jameis Winston saying that he’s finalizing a contract to return to the Saints.

According to Ian Rapoport, Winston receives a one-year contract worth up to $8 million.

Recent reports mentioned that the Saints were offering Winston a restructured contract to return to New Orleans and that he had until the start of free agency to accept it.

Winston will now serve as the backup to new Saints QB Derek Carr.

Winston, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million.

Winston signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2020 and returned to New Orleans on another one-year contract worth up to $12 million in 2021 as the starter. He, unfortunately, tore his ACL after eight games.

The Saints re-signed him last year to a two-year deal with a maximum value of $28 million.

In 2022, Winston was limited to appearing in just three games for the Saints and completing 63.5 percent of his passes for 858 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.