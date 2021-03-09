Saints Re-Signing RB Dwayne Washington

According to Field Yates, the Saints are re-signing RB Dwayne Washington to a contract on Tuesday.

Washington, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He spent two years in Detroit before being waived as they cut their roster down to 53 players coming out of the preseason.

Washington later signed on to the Saints’ practice squad at the start of the 2018 regular season. He was promoted to their active roster and managed to make the 53-man roster last year.

The Saints re-signed Washington last offseason to a one-year deal.

In 2020, Washington appeared in 11 games and recorded eight rushing attempts for 15 yards and no touchdowns, to go along with 31 yards as a kickoff return specialist.