Saints Re-Signing WR Tre’Quan Smith To Two-Year Deal

The New Orleans Saints are re-signing WR Tre’Quan Smith to a two-year deal, according to Field Yates.
Smith’s deal is reportedly worth a base value of $6 million with the chance to earn another $4.5 million in incentives and escalators.
Smith visited with the Falcons last week, but it appears as though a return to New Orleans proved to be his best option in the end.
Smith, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $3,277,024 rookie contract that included an $817,024 signing bonus.
In 2021, Smith appeared in 11 games for the Saints and caught 32 passes on 50 targets for 377 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
