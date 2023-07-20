Saints Release C Billy Price, Place TE Miller Forristall On PUP List

The New Orleans Saints officially released veteran C Billy Price with a non-football injury designation on Thursday and placed TE Miller Forristall on the active/PUP list.

Price, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals in 2018 out of Ohio State. He finished out the fourth year of a four-year, $11.712 million rookie deal that included a $6.598 million signing bonus.

Cincinnati then declined Price’s fifth-year option and traded him to the Giants for DT B.J. Hill in 2021. He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career after the Giants declined to re-sign him and eventually landed with the Raiders practice squad. Price then signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals for the 2022 season.

The Saints signed Price to a contract last month.

In 2022, Price appeared in and started 11 games at center for the Cardinals.