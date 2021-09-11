Saints Make Seven Roster Moves

According to Field Yates, the New Orleans Saints are releasing DT Montravius Adams and re-signing S Jeff Heath to their practice squad. The team is also elevating Heath and K Aldrick Rosas from the practice squad for Week 1.

The Saints have also signed DT Albert Huggins and DB Jordan Miller to their active roster. They placed RB Malcolm Perry on injured reserve and cut G Caleb Benenoch from the practice squad as well.

Heath, 30, wound up signing on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Saginaw Valley back in 2013. He managed to make the 53-man roster as a special teams contributor and a backup safety in each of his first three years in the league before signing a four-year extension with Dallas.

The Raiders signed him to a two-year, $8 million deal back in March of last year. Las Vegas released him this past May and he caught on with the Saints.

In 2020, Heath appeared in 12 games and recorded 33 total tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, and three pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.

Adams, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2017. He’s finished his four-year, $3.26 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

He finished last season on the injured reserve due to a toe injury but was activated in February. The Patriots signed him to a one-year contract in free agency but elected to cut him coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Adams appeared in eight games and recorded 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, and no sacks.