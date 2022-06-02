Saints Release LB Sharif Finch From Injured Reserve

The New Orleans Saints officially released LB Sharif Finch from injured reserve on Thursday, according to Nick Underhill.

Finch, 26, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2018. The team waived him shortly after and he caught on with the Titans.

Finch spent two seasons with Tennessee before the team waived him in December of 2019. The Bengals tried to claim Finch, but ultimately released him due to a failed physical.

Finch signed with the Raiders during the 2020 offseason but didn’t make the final roster. He had brief stints with the Bears and Jets last year before joining the Saints.

In 2021, Finch appeared in five games for the Saints, totaling just five tackles.