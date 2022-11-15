Saints Release RBs Jordan Howard & Derrick Gore From PS

The New Orleans Saints officially released RB Jordan Howard and RB Derrick Gore from their practice squad on Tuesday.

Here’s the Saints updated practice squad:

Howard, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.588 million contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 in 2019 when the Bears traded him to the Eagles for a sixth-round pick.

Howard played out his rookie deal with the Eagles and signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Dolphins in free agency. Miami waived him during the season last year and he signed back with the Eagles on the practice squad.

The Eagles brought Howard back in April before adding him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason. From there Howard spent time on and off the Eagles’ active roster before joining the Saints midseason.

In 2022, Howard has appeared in one game for the Saints and rushed for 1 yard on 1 carry.