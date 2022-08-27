Saints Release WR Kevin White From IR With Settlement

The New Orleans Saints officially released WR Kevin White from injured reserve with a settlement on Saturday.

White, 30, is a former No. 7 overall pick by the Bears out of West Virginia in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $16.563 million fully guaranteed rookie contract.

White has struggled to remain healthy since being drafted. He missed his entire rookie season after sustaining a stress fracture in his shin, and then landed on the injured reserve once again in 2016 after suffering a spiral fracture in his fibula.

The year after that, White sustained another season-ending injury in Week 1 after going down with a fractured collarbone.

White signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals in 2019 but was cut before the start of the season. From there, he had a short stint with 49ers before he caught on with the Saints.

In 2021, White appeared in five games for the Saints and caught one of five targets for 38 yards.