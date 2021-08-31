Saints Releasing QB Trevor Siemian, Plan To Re-Sign Him Later

According to Tom Pelissero, the Saints are releasing QB Trevor Siemian on Tuesday but plan on re-signing him at some point later this week after “rosters settle.”

Siemian, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Broncos back in 2015. Denver traded him to the Vikings in 2018 for a fifth-round pick.

Siemian played out the final year of his four-year, $2.33 million contract before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Jets worth $2 million.

He was later brought in by the Titans in 2020 to compete for the backup quarterback job but was eventually waived and added to the team’s practice squad. The Saints later signed Siemian to their active roster following an injury to Drew Brees.

He signed with the Saints’ practice squad last year and re-signed to a one-year deal this offseason.

For his career, Siemian has completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 5,689 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions over the course of 27 games. He also rushed for 183 yards and a touchdown.