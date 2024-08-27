Saints Releasing RB James Robinson

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Saints are releasing RB James Robinson ahead of the roster cut deadline.

Robinson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois State in 2020. He made the team’s 53-man roster and was named their starting running back. Robinson then went on to break the record for most scrimmage yards by an undrafted rookie.

The Jaguars traded Robinson to the Jets midseason in 2022 for a sixth-round pick. New York declined to tender him as a restricted free agent and he signed a two-year deal with the Patriots.

New England opted to release Robinson and he caught on with the Giants in August. He was released a few weeks later before signing on with the Packers for a stint, joining the Saints practice squad shortly after.

In 2023, Robinson appeared in one game for the Packers and had one carry for two yards and one reception for -2 yards.