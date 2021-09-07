Saints Releasing RB Latavius Murray

Adam Schefter reports that the Saints are releasing RB Latavius Murray on Tuesday after he declined to take a pay cut to be back with the team.

Murray, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2013. After four years with the Raiders, Murray departed for a three-year, $15 million contract that included $3.4 million guaranteed with the Vikings.

Murray later signed a four-year, $14.4 million contract with the Saints in 2019.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Murray will free up $1 million of available cap space while creating $3,176,471 in dead money.

In 2020, Murray appeared in 15 games for the Saints and rushed for 656 yards on 146 carries (4.5 YPC) to go along with 23 receptions for 176 yards receiving and five total touchdowns.