Saints Releasing WR Equanimeous St. Brown

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints are releasing WR Equanimeous St. Brown.

St. Brown, 27, was a sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2018 out of Notre Dame. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when the Packers waived him coming out of the preseason.

Green Bay re-signed St. Brown to their practice squad after he cleared waivers. He bounced on and off their roster throughout the season. The Bears signed him to two consecutive one-year deals. He then signed with the Saints in April 2024.

In 2023, St. Brown appeared in seven games for the Bears and recorded five receptions for 62 yards (12.4 YPC) and no touchdowns.