Saints Restructure Deal Of WR Deonte Harty

Field Yates reports that the Saints are restructuring the deal of WR Deonte Harty in order to create $1.739 million in cap space.

Harty, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Assumption last year. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Harris was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason before signing his tender.

In 2022, Harty has appeared in two games, recording two receptions for 13 total yards.