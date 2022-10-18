Saints Restructure Deal Of WR Deonte Harty

Field Yates reports that the Saints are restructuring the deal of WR Deonte Harty in order to create $1.739 million in cap space.
Harty, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Assumption last year. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.
Harris was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason before signing his tender.
In 2022, Harty has appeared in two games, recording two receptions for 13 total yards.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!