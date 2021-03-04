Saints Restructure K Wil Lutz’s Contract, Create $1.74M In Cap Space

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints have restructured K Wil Lutz‘s contract.

New Orleans continues to chip away at its massive salary cap deficit this offseason, adding another $1.74 million in space with this move.

Lutz, 26, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State back in 2016. He agreed to a three-year, $1.62 million contract with Baltimore, but was unfortunately waived as they cut their roster down.

The Saints signed him to a contract a few days later and he’s been in New Orleans ever since. Lutz was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2019 when he signed a five-year, $20.25 million extension.

He was set to make a base salary of $3.4 million in 2021 and in each of the final two years of the deal in 2022 and 2023.

In 2020, Lutz appeared in all 16 games for the Saints and converted 23 of 28 field goal attempts (82.1 percent) to go along with 57 of 58 extra point tries (98.3 percent).