Saints Restructure OL Erik McCoy’s Contract For Cap Space

The Saints and OL Erik McCoy have agreed to restructure his contract on Wednesday, according to Nick Underhill.

A full restructure of McCoy’s deal would net the Saints just under $7 million of cap space for the 2025 season.

New Orleans, once again, has work to do in terms of their cap to free up space for the upcoming offseason, so you can expect more moves from the Saints from here.

McCoy, 27, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Texas A&M in 2019. He signed a four-year, $6 million rookie contract that included $3.7 million in guarantees.

He was set to make a base salary of $1.323 million in 2022 and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Saints signed him to a five-year, $63.75 million contract in September.

McCoy was due base salaries of $9.6 million in each of the next two seasons when New Orleans converted his salary and roster bonus to clear $7.18 million in cap space for 2024.

In 2024, McCoy has appeared in and started seven games for the Saints at center.