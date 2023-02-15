Saints Restructure S Marcus Maye’s Contract

According to Field Yates, the Saints have restructured the contract of S Marcus Maye.

New Orleans converted $6.07 million of Maye’s 2023 compensation into a signing bonus and created $4.85 million in cap space.

This is the first of many moves the Saints will need to make to get under the cap and have space to operate this offseason.

Maye, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $6.554 million contract that included $4.134 million guaranteed in 2020.

The Jets used their franchise tag on Maye in February of last year which cost them $10.5 million for the 2021 season. He landed on the injured reserve after six games due to a torn Achilles.

The Saints signed Maye to a three-year, $28.5 million deal last March.

In 2022, Maye appeared in 10 games for the Saints and recorded 60 total tackles, one forced fumble and two pass deflections. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 26 safety out of 88 qualifying players.