Saints Restructure WR Tre’Quan Smith’s Contract

According to Field Yates, the New Orleans Saints turned $1,192,833 of WR Tre’Quan Smith‘s base salary into a signing bonus.

The move gives the Saints $954,267 of extra cap space.

Smith, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $3,277,024 contract that included an $817,024 signing bonus.

In 2020, Smith appeared in 14 games for the Saints and caught 34 passes for 448 yards receiving and four touchdowns.