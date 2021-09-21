Saints Restructure WR Tre’Quan Smith’s Contract

According to Field Yates, the New Orleans Saints turned $1,192,833 of WR Tre’Quan Smith‘s base salary into a signing bonus.
The move gives the Saints $954,267 of extra cap space.
Smith, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $3,277,024 contract that included an $817,024 signing bonus.
In 2020, Smith appeared in 14 games for the Saints and caught 34 passes for 448 yards receiving and four touchdowns.
