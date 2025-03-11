Saints Restructured Contract For LB Pete Werner

According to Katherine Terrell, the Saints have restructured LB Pete Werner‘s contract.

The move should create a little less than $2.5 million in additional cap space, per Over The Cap.

Werner is the latest of several Saints players who have had their deals restructured.

Werner, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Saints back in the 2021 draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,684,680 rookie contract that included a $1,494,312 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $22.5 million extension.

Werner is slated to make base salaries of $6.25 million and $6.5 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Werner appeared in 13 games for the Saints and recorded 92 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one pass deflection.