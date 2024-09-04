Saints Restructured TE Juwan Johnson’s Contract

The New Orleans Saints have restructured TE Juwan Johnson’s contract, creating $3.5 million in cap space, according to Field Yates.

Johnson was recently activated from the PUP list. He spent time dealing with an injury during camp.

Johnson, 27, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in 2020, converting from wide receiver to tight end.

He was waived coming out of training camp and spent the season bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster.

Johnson re-signed with the Saints for the 2022 season on a one-year contract. He then signed a two-year, $12 million extension before the 2023 season.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Saints and caught 37 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns.