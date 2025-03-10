Saints Restructuring LB Demario Davis’ Deal

According to Mike Triplett, the Saints are restructuring LB Demario Davis‘ contract.

Triplett says this will be a traditional restructure and not a pay cut. Per Over The Cap, the Saints can save $5.6 million by restructuring Davis’ deal.

Davis, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Jets back in 2012. He spent four years in New York before signing a two-year, $8 million contract with the Browns that included $4.2 million guaranteed in 2016.

Davis was traded to the Jets in return for S Calvin Pryor back in 2017. From there, he signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Saints a year later.

Davis was in the final year of his contract when he agreed to a three-year contract worth $27 million that included $18.35 million guaranteed back in 2020.

He was set to make a base salary of $10 million in the final year of that deal in 2024 when he agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract.

In 2024, Davis appeared in 16 games for the Saints and recorded 136 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and seven pass defenses.