Saints Rookie DT Vernon Broughton Likely Out For Season

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Saints third-round DL Vernon Broughton is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to a hip injury.

Broughton is reportedly getting multiple opinions to see if surgery is required. Either way, it sounds like he’s headed to injured reserve in the near future.

Broughton, 24, was a one-year starter at Texas. He was a four-star recruit and the 14th-ranked defensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting class.

The Saints selected Broughton with the No. 71 overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,634,052 rookie contract that includes a $1,464,765 signing bonus.

During his college career, Broughton appeared in 56 games and recorded 69 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass defenses.

In 2025, Broughton has appeared in one game and recorded three tackles and no sacks for the Saints.