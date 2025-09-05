Saints Rule Out DE Chase Young & OT Trevor Penning From Week 1

Saints HC Kellen Moore announced they’ve ruled out EDGE Chase Young (calf) and OT Trevor Penning (turf toe) from Week 1, per Nick Underhill.

Young, 26, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American when Washington used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him. He was later named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season.

Young signed a four-year, $34,563,594 rookie contract that included a $22,697,160 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth year for Washington to pick up for the 2024 season, which they opted to decline.

The team then traded him to the 49ers at the deadline in 2023 for a compensatory third-round pick. Young played out his contract and signed a one-year deal with the Saints in 2024 worth up to $13 million.

New Orleans re-signed him to a three-year, $51 million contract this offseason.

In 2024, Young appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 31 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and three pass deflections.

Penning, 26, was the No. 19 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft out of Northern Iowa. He was a three-year starter at Northern Iowa and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-MVFC honors in 2021, and was an honorable mention for All-MVFC in 2020.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $14,143,317 rookie contract that includes a $7,466,049 signing bonus. Penning is now set to be an unrestricted free agent following the 2025 season.

In 2024, Penning appeared in all 17 games at right tackle.