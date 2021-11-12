Saints Rule Out RB Alvin Kamara From Week 10

Saints HC Sean Payton said that RB Alvin Kamara has been ruled out from Week 10 due to a knee injury, according to Nick Underhill.

Kamara hasn’t participated in practice this week, so this doesn’t come as a huge surprise.

Kamara, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. Kamara was in the final year of his four-year, $3.85 million rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $77.133 million in September of last year.

He’s set to make base salaries of $2 million this season, $5.5 million in 2022, and $9.4 million in 2023.

In 2021, Kamara has appeared in eight games and recorded 146 rushing attempts for 530 yards (3.6 YPC) and three touchdowns, to go along with 32 receptions for 310 yards (9.7 YPC) and four touchdowns.