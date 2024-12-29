Saints Rule Out RB Kendre Miller With Concussion

The Saints officially ruled out RB Kendre Miller for the remainder of the game against the Raiders due to a concussion.

Miller, 22, hails from Mount Enterprise, Texas, and was named First-team All-Big 12 in 2022. The Saints used the No. 71 overall pick in the third round on Miller in 2023.

Miller signed a four-year, $5,654,319 rookie contract that includes a $1,112,232 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,285,071 in 2024.

In 2024, Miller has appeared in six games for the Saints and rushed for 145 yards on 36 carries (4 YPC) and one touchdown.

