Saints S Marcus Maye Suspended Three Games

According to Adam Schefter, Saints S Marcus Maye has been suspended without pay for the next three games after violating the league’s Substances of Abuse policy.

This stems from an incident in September of last year where Maye was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm after being involved in a road rage incident.

He was accused of pointing a firearm at another vehicle and its occupants. He was booked and released after posting $30,000 bond. Maye also had a DUI arrest in February of 2022.

Maye, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $6.554 million contract that included $4.134 million guaranteed in 2020.

The Jets used their franchise tag on Maye in February of last year which cost them $10.5 million for the 2021 season. He landed on the injured reserve after six games due to a torn Achilles.

The Saints signed Maye to a three-year, $28.5 million deal in 2022.

In 2022, Maye appeared in 10 games for the Saints and recorded 60 total tackles, one forced fumble and two pass deflections. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 26 safety out of 88 qualifying players.