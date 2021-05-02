Saints Sign 11 Undrafted Free Agents

The New Orleans Saints announced Sunday that they’ve officially signed 11 undrafted free agents to contracts.
The full list includes:
- Syracuse CB Trill Williams
- Iowa State TE Dylan Soehner
- Syracuse P Nolan Cooney
- WVU OL Mike Brown
- Indiana RB Stevie Scott
- Wisconsin S Eric Burrell
- Maryland LB Shaq Smith
- Tennessee CB Bryce Thompson
- Washington DT Josiah Bronson
- Carroll College OL Alex Hoffman
- Truman State CB Lawrence Woods
Williams, 21, was a three-year starter at Syracuse and opted out midway through the 2020 season due to injuries.
During his three years at Syracuse, Williams recorded 93 tackles, three forced fumbles, ten deflections, and four interceptions.
