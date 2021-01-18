Saints Sign 13 Players To Futures Deals, Release WR Jake Kumerow From PS

The New Orleans Saints officially signed 13 players to futures contracts for the 2021 season on Monday and released WR Jake Kumerow from their practice squad.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Siemian, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Broncos back in 2015. Denver traded him to the Vikings in 2018 for a fifth-round pick.

Siemian played out the final year of his four-year, $2.33 million contract before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Jets worth $2 million.

He was later brought in by the Titans in 2020 to compete for the backup quarterback job but was eventually waived and added to the team’s practice squad. The Saints later signed Siemian to their active roster following the injury to Drew Brees.

For his career, Siemian has completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 5,689 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions over the course of 27 games. He also rushed for 183 yards and a touchdown.