Saints Sign C Cesar Ruiz To Four-Year, $44M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Saints are signing C Cesar Ruiz to a four-year, $44 million contract.

According to Rapoport, Ruiz’s new deal can max out at $46 million and includes $30 million guaranteed.

Ruiz, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2020 out of Michigan. He’s entering the fourth year of his four-year, $12,679,205 rookie contract that included a $6,781,240 signing bonus.

The contract included a fifth-year option for the Saints to pick up for the 2024 season. However, they opted to decline it back in May.

In 2022, Ruiz appeared in 14 games for the Saints, making 14 starts for them primarily at right guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 59 guard out of 77 qualifying players.