Saints Sign C Connor McGovern Off Jets’ Practice Squad

According to Mike Triplett, the Saints signed veteran C Connor McGovern off the Jets’ practice squad to their active roster on Friday.

McGovern, 31, is a former fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He finished his four-year rookie contract and signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent.

McGovern was testing the market again after playing out that deal and becoming a free agent in 2023 when he re-signed with the Jets just before the draft.

He concluded his contract with New York back in March and re-signed with their practice squad lin September.

In 2023, McGovern started seven games for the Jets at center.