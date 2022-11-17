Saints Sign CB Isaac Yiadom To PS, Release LB Kenny Young

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Saints have signed CB Isaac Yiadom to their practice squad on Thursday and released LB Kenny Young from the unit.

Here’s the Saints’ updated practice squad:

Yiadom, 26, was a former third-round pick by the Broncos out of Boston College back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $3.32 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $761,516.

Yiadom was traded to the Giants at the start of the 2020 season for a 2021 seventh-round pick. From there, he was then traded again to the Packers for CB Josh Jackson.

The Texans signed him to a contract this past March before moving on from him in recent weeks.

In 2022, Yiadom has appeared in three games for the Texans, but has yet to record a statistic.