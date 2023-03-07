Saints Sign DB Ugochukwu Amadi

The New Orleans Saints signed DB Ugochukwu Amadi to a contract on Tuesday.

Amadi, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3.2 million contract with Seattle.

However, the Seahawks later traded him to the Eagles in return for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Amadi was traded to the Titans, but lasted just a few months in Tennessee.

The Chiefs signed Amadi to their practice squad to finish out the 2023 season.

In 2022, Amadi appeared in three games for the Titans and Chiefs, recording five tackles.