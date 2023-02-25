Saints Sign DE Tanoh Kpassagnon To Contract Extension

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to a contract extension with DE Tanoh Kpassagnon on Saturday, according to his agent.
According to Aaron Wilson, Kpassagnon receives a two-year contract worth a max value of around $6 million.
Congratulations to @gsefootball client @Passinyo on signing a contract extension with @Saints pic.twitter.com/GW8D36l6sa
— David Canter (@davidcanter) February 25, 2023
Kpassagnon, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,321,218 contract that included a signing bonus of $1,282,704.
Kpassagnon was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a two-year contract with the Saints in 2021.
In 2022, Kpassagnon appeared in 15 games and recorded 28 tackles, two sacks, and three tackles for loss.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!