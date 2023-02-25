Saints Sign DE Tanoh Kpassagnon To Contract Extension

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to a contract extension with DE Tanoh Kpassagnon on Saturday, according to his agent.

According to Aaron Wilson, Kpassagnon receives a two-year contract worth a max value of around $6 million.

Kpassagnon, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,321,218 contract that included a signing bonus of $1,282,704.

Kpassagnon was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a two-year contract with the Saints in 2021.

In 2022, Kpassagnon appeared in 15 games and recorded 28 tackles, two sacks, and three tackles for loss.