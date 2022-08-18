Saints Sign G Derek Schweiger, Waive/Injured OT Sage Doxtater

The New Orleans Saints officially signed G Derek Schweiger and waived OT Sage Doxtater with an injury designation on Thursday.

Doxtater will revert to New Orleans’ injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Schweiger, 23, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State back in May but was cut loose last month.

During his three-year college career, Schweiger appeared in 28 games for Iowa State.