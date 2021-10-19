Saints Sign G Forrest Lamp To Practice Squad

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints have signed G Forrest Lamp to the practice squad.

He is the second “name-brand” veteran to sign to New Orleans’ practice squad today and should boost the depth on the offensive line.

Lamp, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $6,666,906, which included a signing bonus of $2,988,660.

The Bills signed Lamp to a one-year contract this past April before placing him on injured reserve in August and released him with a settlement a week later.

Lamp also worked out for the Giants just last week.

In 2020, Lamp appeared in all 16 games for the Chargers and made 16 starts. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 72 guard out of 80 qualifying players.

We have him featured in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.