Saints Sign G J.R. Sweezy, Make Other Moves

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints have signed G J.R. Sweezy to a contract.

Sweezy will compete for a backup job on the offensive line.

The Saints announced the move along with the official signings of CBs Prince Amukamara and KeiVarae Russell. To make room on the roster, New Orleans waived DL Lorenzo Neal, DB Lawrence Woods and put TE Dylan Soehner on injured reserve.

Sweezy, 32, is a former seventh-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract with Seattle before signing a five-year, $32.5 million deal with the Buccaneers in 2016.

Sweezy was two years into his deal with Tampa Bay when they cut him loose in a move that freed up $6.5 million of cap room. He signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks shortly after.

The Cardinals signed him to a two-year, $9 million contract through 2020. He made a base salary of $3.5 million last season.

In 2020, Sweezy appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and made 10 starts at guard.