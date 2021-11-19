Saints Sign K Brett Maher To Active Roster, Among Other Moves

The New Orleans Saints signed K Brett Maher to their active roster on Friday and waived K Brian Johnson, according to Nick Underhill.

The Saints also signed DL Montravius Adams to their practice squad.

Indications had been that the Saints could make a change at kicker, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

Maher, 31, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent of Nebraska back in 2013. He lasted just a few months in New York before he was waived and later signed by the Cowboys during the preseason.

From there, Maher spent three years in the CFL before signing a one-year deal with the Browns in 2017. He later had a brief stint with the Browns before signing on with the Cowboys during the 2018 offseason.

Maher later played for the Jets, Washington and Texans before joining the Cardinals late last season. Arizona brought him back on a futures contract this past January but waived him in March. He’s been on and off of the Saints’ roster this past year.

In 2019, Maher appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and made 20-30 field goal attempts (66.7 percent) as well as all 36 of his extra point attempts.