Saints Sign LB Kenny Young To Practice Squad, Place G Drew Desjarlais On IR

The Saints announced on Tuesday that they signed LB Kenny Young to their practice squad and placed G Drew Desjarlais on the injured reserve list.

Young, 27, was drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round out of UCLA in 2018. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.1 million deal when he was traded to the Rams as a part of the swap for CB Marcus Peters.

He then found himself traded again when the Rams shipped him to the Broncos along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick and a late-round 2024 swap.

The Raiders signed Young to a contract this past May but ended up releasing him during final roster cuts. He joined the Buccaneers at the start of the season.

In 2022, Young has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded one tackle.