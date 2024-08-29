Saints Sign OT Austin Deculus To PS

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints made another practice squad move by signing OT Austin Deculus on Thursday.

New Orleans’ practice squad now includes:

Deculus, 25, was a sixth-round pick of the Texans in 2021 where he signed his rookie deal through 2025. Houston released him after training camp in 2023 and brought him back on the practice squad shortly after.

After being elevated from the practice squad twice in the 2023 season, the Texans signed Deculus to the active roster at the end of September. Houston waived him in November and he was claimed by the Jets shortly after.

The Jets re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in April but he was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Deculus appeared in seven games for the Texans and finished with a PFF grade of 62.7.