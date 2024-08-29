Saints Sign OT Austin Deculus To PS

Jonathan Comeaux
According to Nick Underhill, the Saints made another practice squad move by signing OT Austin Deculus on Thursday. 

New Orleans’ practice squad now includes:

  1. S Johnathan Abram
  2. S Ugo Amadi
  3. WR Kevin Austin Jr.
  4. S Millard Bradford
  5. T Josiah Ezirim
  6. G Kyle Hergel
  7. LB Khaleke Hudson
  8. TE Michael Jacobson
  9. RB Jacob Kibodi
  10. DE Niko Lalos
  11. G/C Shane Lemieux
  12. K Charlie Smyth
  13. LB Isaiah Stalbird
  14. WR Equanimeous St. Brown
  15. DT Kendal Vickers
  16. TE Treyton Welch
  17. OT Austin Deculus

Deculus, 25, was a sixth-round pick of the Texans in 2021 where he signed his rookie deal through 2025. Houston released him after training camp in 2023 and brought him back on the practice squad shortly after. 

After being elevated from the practice squad twice in the 2023 season, the Texans signed Deculus to the active roster at the end of September. Houston waived him in November and he was claimed by the Jets shortly after.

The Jets re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in April but he was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. 

In 2023, Deculus appeared in seven games for the Texans and finished with a PFF grade of 62.7.

