Saints Sign QB Jake Luton To P-Squad, Promote LB Chase Hansen

The New Orleans Saints officially signed LB Chase Hansen to their active roster and added QB Jake Luton to their practice squad on Tuesday, according to Field Yates.

Luton, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2020. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3,476,756 contract that included $181,756 fully guaranteed with Jacksonville when he was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Seahawks later signed Luton to their active roster at the start of the season and was on and off of their practice squad for much of the season.

He had a brief stint with the Dolphins practice squad at the end of 2021 before he signed a futures deal with the Jaguars for the 2022 season. He was cut coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Luton appeared in three games for the Jaguars and completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 624 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 13 yards and a touchdown.