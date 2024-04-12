Saints Sign QB Kellen Mond

The New Orleans Saints announced Friday that they’ve signed QB Kellen Mond to a contract.

Mond figures to compete for a backup job with Nathan Peterman and Jake Haener this summer.

Mond, 24, was a four-year starter at Texas A&M and left as the school’s all-time leader in passing yards, completions, pass attempts, passing touchdowns, and total offense. The Vikings selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Mond signed a four-year, $5,223,414 contract that includes a $1,158,847 signing bonus. Minnesota waived him after just one year, however, and he was claimed by the Browns. He signed with the Colts’ practice squad in October.

During his four-year career at Texas A&M, Mond completed 59.0 percent of his pass attempts for 9,661 yards, 71 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 438 times for 1,608 yards and 22 touchdowns in 47 career games.

In 2021, Mond appeared in one game for the Vikings and completed two of his three passing attempts for five yards.