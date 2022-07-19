Saints Sign Second-Round CB Alontae Taylor, Wrap Up Draft Class

The New Orleans Saints have signed second-round CB Alontae Taylor to a four-year contract, according to Nick Underhill.

Alontae Taylor signed his contract pic.twitter.com/u8BUY15jxZ — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) July 19, 2022

He’s the fifth and final member of the Saints’ 2022 draft class to sign their rookie deal.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Chris Olave WR Signed 1 Trevor Penning OT Signed 2 Alontae Taylor CB Signed 5 D’Marco Jackson LB Signed 6 Jordan Jackson DT Signed

Taylor, 23, was originally a wide receiver before converting to cornerback during his time at Tennesee. He opted to sit out the 2021 Music City Bowl in preparation for the draft. The Saints used the No. 49 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $7,204,684 contract that includes a $2,419,770 signing bonus.

During his four-year career at Tennesee, Taylor recorded 162 tackles, four interceptions, 15 pass deflections, and one touchdown.