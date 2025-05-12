Saints Sign Third-Round S Jonas Sanker, Expected To Sign QB Hunter Dekkers

The New Orleans Saints signed third-round rookie DB Jonas Sanker to his rookie contract on Monday, according to Katherine Terrell.

The team is also planning on signing QB Hunter Dekkers, who participated in their rookie mini-camp.

Sanker, 22, was a three-year starter at Virginia and earned First Team All-ACC twice in 2023-2024.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to former Cowboys S Jeff Heath.

He’s projected to sign a four-year deal worth $6,242,188 that includes a $1,179,111 signing bonus.

During his college career, Sanker appeared in 43 games and recorded 273 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two sacks, four forced fumbles, 19 pass defenses, and two interceptions.