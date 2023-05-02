Saints Sign UDFA WR Malik Flowers

The New Orleans Saints announced they have signed another undrafted free agent, adding WR Malik Flowers to the roster.

They also list him as a return specialist and note he has seven career kickoff return touchdowns, which ties the FCS record held by fellow Saints WR Rashid Shaheed.

That pushes the total list of UDFA signings for New Orleans to 12:

RB SaRodorick Thompson Jr. OL Alex Pihlstrom OL Mark Evans II TE Joel Wilson P Lou Hedley DB Anthony Johnson LB Anfernee Orji LB Nick Anderson K Blake Grupe WR Shaq Davis WR Sy Barnett WR Malik Flowers

Flowers, 5-11 and 193 pounds, played five years at Montana and earned a second-team all-conference recognition in 2022.

For his career, he returned 92 kickoffs for a Big Sky conference-record 2,659 yards with seven touchdowns, tied for the FCS record. He also caught 51 passes for 716 yards with four touchdowns and carried 16 times for 251 yards with one score.