Saints Sign UFL OL Barry Wesley

According to Aaron Wilson, the Saints signed UFL OL Barry Wesley to a contract on Wednesday.

Wesley, 25, went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Colorado State and signed on with the Massachusetts Pirates of the IFL. He later signed with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL in 2023 before catching on with the Falcons in May 2023.

He was among Atlanta’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed with their practice squad. The Falcons released him after a week, and he re-signed with Atlanta to a futures deal later on in January 2024. He was among Atlanta’s final roster cuts, once again, the following preseason.

He signed with the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions in November ahead of their 2025 season.

During his college career, Wesley appeared in 40 games for Colorado State.