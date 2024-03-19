Saints Signed OL Oli Udoh

The Saints announced they signed OL Oli Udoh to a contract on Tuesday.

He’ll likely compete for a depth spot up front for New Orleans, and has experience at both guard and tackle from his time with the Vikings.

Udoh, 27, was a sixth-round pick by the Vikings out of Elon University back in 2019. He finished a four-year, $2,686,964 contract with the Vikings that included a $166,964 signing bonus, and $166,964 guaranteed.

The Vikings brought Udoh back on a new contract last March, but he landed on injured reserve after just two games.

In 2023, Udoh appeared in two games for the Vikings and made one start at offensive tackle.