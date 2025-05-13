Saints Signed Third-Round DT Vernon Broughton

The New Orleans Saints announced they have signed third-round DT Vernon Broughton.
This means the Saints have just one unsigned draft pick remaining from their 2025 class.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|9
|Kelvin Banks
|OT
|Signed
|2
|40
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|3
|71
|Vernon Broughton
|DT
|Signed
|3
|93
|Jonas Sanker
|S
|Signed
|4
|112
|Danny Stutsman
|LB
|Signed
|4
|131
|Quincy Riley
|CB
|Signed
|6
|184
|Devin Neal
|RB
|Signed
|7
|248
|Moliki Matavao
|TE
|Signed
|7
|254
|Fadil Diggs
|EDGE
|Signed
Broughton, 23, was a one-year starter at Texas. He was a four-star recruit and the 14th-ranked defensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting class.
The Saints selected Broughton with the No. 71 overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,634,052 rookie contract that includes a $1,464,765 signing bonus.
During his college career, Broughton appeared in 56 games and recorded 69 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!