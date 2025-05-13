Saints Signed Third-Round DT Vernon Broughton

The New Orleans Saints announced they have signed third-round DT Vernon Broughton.

This means the Saints have just one unsigned draft pick remaining from their 2025 class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 9 Kelvin Banks OT Signed 2 40 Tyler Shough QB 3 71 Vernon Broughton DT Signed 3 93 Jonas Sanker S Signed 4 112 Danny Stutsman LB Signed 4 131 Quincy Riley CB Signed 6 184 Devin Neal RB Signed 7 248 Moliki Matavao TE Signed 7 254 Fadil Diggs EDGE Signed

Broughton, 23, was a one-year starter at Texas. He was a four-star recruit and the 14th-ranked defensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting class.

The Saints selected Broughton with the No. 71 overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,634,052 rookie contract that includes a $1,464,765 signing bonus.

During his college career, Broughton appeared in 56 games and recorded 69 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass defenses.