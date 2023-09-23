Saints Signing DE Carl Granderson To Four-Year, $52M Extension

Mike Garafolo reports that the Saints are signing DE Carl Granderson to a four-year contract extension.

Adam Schefter reports that the deal is worth $52 million and includes $35.3 million guaranteed.

Granderson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Wyoming back in April of 2019 and made the Saints 53-man roster.

He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints and was set to earn a salary of $965,000 in 2022 as an exclusive rights deal. The Saints re-signed him to a two-year deal back in March of 2022.

In 2023, Granderson has appeared in two games for the Saints and recorded five tackles, two and a half sacks, and one forced fumble.

